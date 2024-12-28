VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $7.34. VOXX International shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 375,142 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 6.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 139,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

