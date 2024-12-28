Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and traded as high as $12.95. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 1,989 shares.

Where Food Comes From Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $68.34 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFCF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Where Food Comes From by 23.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the 3rd quarter worth $2,223,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

