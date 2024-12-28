William A.W. Lundin Acquires 6,250 Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO) Stock

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) Director William A.W. Lundin acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.39 per share, with a total value of C$96,187.50.
International Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of TSE IPCO opened at C$16.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.46. International Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of C$13.36 and a 52-week high of C$20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on IPCO. ATB Capital upgraded International Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th.
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
