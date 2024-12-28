XRP Market Capitalization Achieves $125.12 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, XRP has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00002304 BTC on exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $125.12 billion and $3.41 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,259.63 or 0.99646057 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,920.55 or 0.99287603 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,986,740,020 coins and its circulating supply is 57,410,227,039 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.

XRP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is a highly efficient cryptocurrency built on the XRP Ledger, a decentralised blockchain designed to facilitate fast, affordable transactions across borders. Its primary use case is in bridging currencies for global payments, with additional applications in decentralised finance, tokenisation, and everyday transactions. Created by McCaleb, Britto, and Schwartz in 2012, XRP’s ecosystem continues to evolve, driven by a global community of developers and validators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

