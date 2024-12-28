yearn.finance (YFI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.18 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $8,506.96 or 0.09009109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $286.07 million and approximately $16.18 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,628 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

