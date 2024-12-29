AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Short Interest Up 109.8% in December

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the November 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 265,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,677. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.4339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

