Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.55.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
