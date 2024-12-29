Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Ag Growth International Trading Down 0.2 %

AFN opened at C$51.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$982.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$45.96 and a twelve month high of C$64.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$72.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.63.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

