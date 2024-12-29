AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Up 78.6% in December

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AGL Energy Limited engages in the supply of energy and other essential services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. It engages in the retail of electricity and gas; retail of broadband, mobile, and voice services; and provision of solar and energy products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.