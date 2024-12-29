AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Up 78.6% in December

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
AGL Energy Price Performance
Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.
AGL Energy Company Profile
