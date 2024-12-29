Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$20.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AP.UN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.71. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.13 and a 52 week high of C$21.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

