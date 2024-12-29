Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ERC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 123,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,803. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

