Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0754 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. 19,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,026. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

