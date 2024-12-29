Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM) Announces $0.21 Dividend

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2126 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. 57,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $787.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98.

About Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

