Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM) Announces $0.21 Dividend

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2126 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. 57,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $787.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98.
About Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF
