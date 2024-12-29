Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Short Interest Update

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Alvotech Stock Up 6.6 %
Alvotech stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. Alvotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.
Alvotech Company Profile
