AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 2.7 %

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.57. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $118.25 and a 12-month high of $209.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC raised its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 1.30% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

