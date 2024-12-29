Analysts Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target at C$28.67

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.67.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.5 %

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

TSE LB opened at C$28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.45 and a twelve month high of C$31.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently -303.23%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.