Analysts Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT at $124.00

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $105,366.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,058.64. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,552,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,960,384.80. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,353,950. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,954,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 61.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $129.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.17. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $716.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

