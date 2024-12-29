Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

ANEB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 90,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -1.09.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other Anebulo Pharmaceuticals news, Director Aron R. English bought 10,101,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,467,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,312,627. The trade was a 188.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.