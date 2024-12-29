Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (BATS:ACIO)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2024

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACIO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 67,969 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $991.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.