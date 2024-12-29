Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (BATS:ACIO)

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACIO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 67,969 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $991.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

