Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (BATS:ACIO)

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ACIO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 67,969 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $991.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.70.
Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Company Profile
