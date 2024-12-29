Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEARCA:DUBS)

Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DUBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2492 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUBS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. 17,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,677. The firm has a market cap of $182.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.91. Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56.

The Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (DUBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio, providing exposure to US large-cap equities combined with an equity-linked note strategy. The objective of the fund is to provide enhanced yield.

