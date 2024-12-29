Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Update

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,300 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 567,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.4 days.
Aritzia Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ATZAF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 27,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,836. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90.
Aritzia Company Profile
