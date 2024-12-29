ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend of $3.18 (NYSEARCA:ARKC)

ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 3.1782 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA ARKC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. 533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $46.95.

About ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF (ARKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund seeking capital growth by investing in the ARKA ETF, Bitcoin (BTC) futures contracts, and cash equivalents. It optimizes performance relative to the price of BTC by using quantitative and on-chain valuation models ARKC was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by ARK.

