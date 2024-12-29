ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend of $3.18 (NYSEARCA:ARKC)

ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 3.1782 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA ARKC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. 533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $46.95.
About ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.