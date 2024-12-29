ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and traded as low as $20.07. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 58,249 shares traded.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $753,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $10,156,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $9,930,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 42,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.