ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in December

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,900 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 743,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.4 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ASAZF remained flat at $28.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $33.20.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

