ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in December

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,900 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 743,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.4 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of ASAZF remained flat at $28.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $33.20.
