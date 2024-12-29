Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aura Systems Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSI opened at $0.22 on Friday. Aura Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

