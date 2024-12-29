Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aura Systems Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSI opened at $0.22 on Friday. Aura Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.
Aura Systems Company Profile
