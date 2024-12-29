BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Critical Contrast

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BBB Foods and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBB Foods N/A N/A N/A Arko 0.27% 8.88% 0.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BBB Foods and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBB Foods 0 5 3 0 2.38 Arko 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BBB Foods currently has a consensus target price of $30.57, suggesting a potential upside of 4.27%. Arko has a consensus target price of $6.13, suggesting a potential downside of 6.20%. Given BBB Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BBB Foods is more favorable than Arko.

8.4% of BBB Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBB Foods and Arko”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBB Foods $53.41 billion 0.06 -$17.30 million N/A N/A Arko $8.97 billion 0.08 $34.37 million $0.16 40.81

Arko has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BBB Foods.

Summary

Arko beats BBB Foods on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

