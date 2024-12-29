bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Up 33.4% in December

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 133,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIAF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,713. bioAffinity Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
