BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOYF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. 2,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. BioSyent has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

BioSyent Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0322 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

