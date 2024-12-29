BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the November 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 374,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 414,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE BKT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 51,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $12.67.
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
