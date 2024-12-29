BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the November 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,103. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BST. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 251.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

