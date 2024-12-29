BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the November 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,103. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.