Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Down 50.7% in December

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BOLT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.52. 257,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.93. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.46% and a negative net margin of 665.56%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BOLT Free Report ) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,555 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

