Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Down 50.7% in December

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %
BOLT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.52. 257,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.93. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.46% and a negative net margin of 665.56%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.
Get Our Latest Report on Bolt Biotherapeutics
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bolt Biotherapeutics
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.