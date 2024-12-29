BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2259 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS XEMD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99.
BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.