BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2259 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS XEMD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

