Brandes International ETF (BATS:BINV) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Brandes International ETF (BATS:BINV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Brandes International ETF Price Performance

Shares of BINV stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,447 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97.

About Brandes International ETF

The Brandes International ETF (BINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of companies who perform their business activities outside the US. The fund seeks securities that are perceived to be undervalued BINV was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Brandes.

