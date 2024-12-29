Brandes International ETF (BATS:BINV) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Brandes International ETF (BATS:BINV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Brandes International ETF Price Performance
Shares of BINV stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,447 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97.
About Brandes International ETF
