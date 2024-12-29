Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1474 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Brandes U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
Brandes U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $31.99. 20,850 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.74.
Brandes U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
