Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1474 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Brandes U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Brandes U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $31.99. 20,850 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Brandes U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of companies whose business activities are predominantly in the US. The fund seeks securities that are perceived to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value BUSA was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Brandes.

