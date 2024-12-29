Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA) Trading Up 0.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.16. 22,509 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.05.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Brandes U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a market cap of $124.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.74.
About Brandes U.S. Value ETF
The Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of companies whose business activities are predominantly in the US. The fund seeks securities that are perceived to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value BUSA was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Brandes.
