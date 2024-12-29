Brokerages Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target at $16.80

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,927.33. This trade represents a 22.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,872.04. The trade was a 16.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 2,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

HAYW opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Hayward has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

