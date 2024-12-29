Brokers Offer Predictions for THOR Industries Q3 Earnings

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

THOR Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average is $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,356,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,524,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in THOR Industries by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,075. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.