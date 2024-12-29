Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of TSE HOM.U traded down C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$402.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

