Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bucher Industries Price Performance
BCHHF stock remained flat at $349.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.67 and a 200 day moving average of $431.84. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $349.45 and a twelve month high of $453.68.
About Bucher Industries
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bucher Industries
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.