Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

BCHHF stock remained flat at $349.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.67 and a 200 day moving average of $431.84. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $349.45 and a twelve month high of $453.68.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

About Bucher Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.