Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 116,186 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 333,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 227,272.7% during the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 alerts:

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 stock remained flat at $11.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,131. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $12.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Further Reading

