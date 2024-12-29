Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. 59,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,044. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Bunzl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.