Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0878 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93.
