Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance

TSE ICE opened at C$4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.56 million, a P/E ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.00. Canlan Ice Sports has a fifty-two week low of C$3.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.40.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp is focused on the development, lease, acquisition, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America.

