Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Short Interest Up 100.8% in December

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance
Cardio Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 23,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,163. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Cardio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cardio Diagnostics
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.