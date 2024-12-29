Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Short Interest Up 100.8% in December

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cardio Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 23,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,163. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Cardio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

