Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Up 217.2% in December

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,100 shares, a growth of 217.2% from the November 30th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Castellum Price Performance
CTM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.42. 44,027,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,900. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of -2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Castellum has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.71.
Castellum Company Profile
