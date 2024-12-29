Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Up 217.2% in December

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,100 shares, a growth of 217.2% from the November 30th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CTM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.42. 44,027,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,900. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of -2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Castellum has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

