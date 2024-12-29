Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the November 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.31. 2,639,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,404. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.89. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $4.45.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CLRB shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
