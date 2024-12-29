Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.28.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76. Celsius has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 165,329 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Celsius by 231.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,928,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 19.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,833 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 993.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after buying an additional 1,072,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

