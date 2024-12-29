Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Short Interest Up 232.4% in December

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 232.4% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CAMLF remained flat at $1.93 during trading hours on Friday. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

