Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of CIFRW stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

