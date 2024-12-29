Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Up 24.6 %

Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.52. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

